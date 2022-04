McKay (shoulder) was shut down from throwing for a few days due to renewed soreness in his shoulder, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McKay's recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in November hasn't been ideal, as he was placed on the 60-day injured list to begin the season and is still dealing with some soreness. The 26-year-old can't be activated from the injured list until at least early June, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go by that point.