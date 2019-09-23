McKay entered Sunday's loss to the Red Sox as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run in his only at-bat.

The two-way asset unloaded a 420-foot shot to right with one out in the final frame, but that still ultimately left the Rays three runs short. McKay is next slated to take the hill Tuesday night against the Yankees, when he'll look to improve on a 2-4 record, 5.40 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 11 starts. Hitting opportunities have understandably been kept limited for the southpaw with his development as a pitcher a top priority, with McKay having logged just 10 plate appearances thus far during which he's generated a .222 average.