Baker recorded his fifth save of the season Friday against the Twins, striking out one while retiring all three batters he faced in the 6-2 victory.

It didn't seem like the right-hander would be needed Friday given the five-run advantage, but Trevor Martin surrendered a homer, a single and a double to begin the ninth inning to create the save situation. Baker escaped the jam with minimal fanfare, throwing 14 of his 18 pitches for strikes as he retired the next three hitters. The 31-year-old has converted five of seven save chances and has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 9.1 innings this year while stepping in as the Rays' primary closer.