Arroyo (calf) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo is set to return to action after missing the past two weeks with a strained calf. The 22-year-old, who was one of the top prospects the Rays received in return for Evan Longoria, was hitting just .200/.259/.240 across seven games before landing on the shelf. He'll look to turn things around now that he's healthy.