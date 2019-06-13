Rays' Christian Arroyo: Actually headed to IL
Contrary to previous reports, Arroyo was not optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday; he was placed on the 10-day injured list with an elbow injury, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Arroyo apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, during which he started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Specifics regarding the issue are not yet known, leaving his return date unclear. Joey Wendle (wrist), who is expected to return from the injured list Thursday, will take Arroyo's place on the roster.
