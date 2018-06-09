Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Arroyo took Marco Gonzales deep in the fifth inning on one of the few mistakes the young southpaw made to notch his first major-league homer of 2018. Arroyo continues to draw intermittent starts, although Friday's was his first since June 2. The promising 23-year-old has been holding his own against big-league arms thus far, slashing a solid .297/.395/.486 across 43 plate appearances.