The Rays optioned Arroyo to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays bringing up first-base prospect Nate Lowe from Triple-A, Arroyo became expendable with both Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson capable of filling the utility infield role that had been Arroyo's domain of late. Arroyo should at least rank near the top of the list for another callup if another injury hits the Tampa Bay infield.

More News
Our Latest Stories