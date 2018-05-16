Arroyo was called up from Triple-A Durham, but is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo was hitting just .200/.235/.308 in 68 plate appearances at Triple-A, so it's not like he kicked the door down. The Rays likely called him up to provide infield depth, and it's a little telling that he isn't in the lineup on the day of his promotion. Arroyo had primarily played third base this year at Triple-A, also drawing a couple starts at the keystone. Carlos Gomez (groin) hit the disabled list in a corresponding move, and the Rays already have a right-handed infielder capable of playing multiple spots in Daniel Robertson, so Arroyo may not get many plate appearances while up with the big club.