Arroyo was called up from Triple-A Durham, but is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo was hitting just .200/.235/.308 in 68 plate appearances at Triple-A, so it's not like he kicked the door down. The Rays likely called him up to provide infield depth, and it's a little telling that he isn't in the lineup on the day of his promotion. Arroyo had primarily played third base this year at Triple-A, also drawing a couple starts at the keystone. Carlos Gomez (groin) hit the disabled list in a corresponding move, and the Rays already have a right-handed infielder capable of playing multiple spots in Daniel Robertson, so Arroyo may not get many plate appearances while up with the big club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories