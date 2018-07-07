Rays' Christian Arroyo: Close to starting rehab assignment
Arroyo (oblique) is close to starting a rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo has been on the disabled list since June 16, and he's reportedly been limited in his physical activity since that point. The 23-year-old has been participating in range-of-motion and core stabilization exercises, and it appears those have helped him progress to the point where he's ready to return to game action. Based on manager Kevin Cash's comments about Arroyo's rehab assignment being imminent, another update on the infielder is likely in the coming days.
