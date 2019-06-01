Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run as the Rays fell to the Twins 6-2 on Saturday.

Arroyo cut the Minnesota lead to four with his blast off Ryne Harper in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old is getting playing time with Yandy Diaz (hand) on the injured list, and is 3-for-12 with two doubles and a solo home run since being recalled on May 31. Arroyo holds a .231/.286/.423 slash line in just 26 at-bats this season.