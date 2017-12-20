Arroyo (hand) was traded to the Rays on Wednesday along with Denard Span and Matt Krook in exchange for Evan Longoria, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Rays wisely looked to shop Longoria this winter while he still had trade value, as their primary goal was to get out from under the $86 million remaining on his contract through the 2023 season. Arroyo was apparently the best prospect they could get back. He is a 22-year-old infielder who is probably best suited for second base or third base, although he may not hit enough to profile as a regular at anywhere other than shortstop. Some evaluators throw plus grades on his hit tool, but he has below-average raw power. He was extremely lucky last season at Triple-A (.427 BABIP) and extremely unlucky in the majors (.231 BABIP), but has the potential to hit a fairly empty .300 in his prime years. He is a below-average runner, so almost all of his value will have to come from his batting average, and potentially his runs scored if he is able to hit first or second for the Rays. Look for Arroyo to compete to be the Rays' starting second baseman this spring, as Adeiny Hechavarria and Willy Adames are ahead of him on the depth chart at shortstop. He suffered a hand injury in winter ball but will be ready for spring training.