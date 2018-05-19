Rays' Christian Arroyo: Extends hot start Friday
Arroyo went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a triple, two walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.
Arroyo drew a second consecutive start at third base with Matt Duffy (hamstring) still sidelined, and he delivered a pair of hits for the second time in as many games. The 22-year-old reached safely in four of five plate appearances overall and has opened his Rays career by going 4-for-8 over his first two games. Duffy is expected back in the lineup for Saturday's game, but it's conceivable manager Kevin Cash opts to keep the hot-hitting Arroyo in the lineup by either deploying him or Duffy at designated hitter.
