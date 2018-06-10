Arroyo will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Mariners.

Arroyo has been included in the lineup three times in the four-game series, but it shouldn't be taken as an indication that he has captured a full-time role. Two of the starting assignments have come with lefties on the hill for the Mariners, while the other start came Saturday when C.J. Cron was receiving a routine rest day. At this point, Arroyo looks to be little more than a short-side platoon mate with Joey Wendle at the keystone.