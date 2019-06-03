Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Twins.

Arroyo took Blake Parker deep in the eighth inning to record his second homer of the season, and second in as many days. Even with Yandy Diaz (hand) back in the lineup Sunday, Arroyo drew the start at third base. However, his playing will come under further pressure when Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Tommy Pham (lower leg) can return to the lineup.

