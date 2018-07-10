Arroyo (oblique) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in High-A Charlotte's win over St. Lucie on Monday.

Although Arroyo's night at the plate wasn't successful, it's certainly encouraging he got back into game action. The 23-year-old was slashing a solid .264/.339/.396 across 59 plate appearances over 20 games with the Rays before landing on the disabled list on June 16.

More News
Our Latest Stories