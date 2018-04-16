Arroyo was placed on the minor-league disabled list Monday with a calf strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo was hitting just .200/.259/.240 through 27 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham before suffering the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, leaving his return timetable up in the air. He'll be eligible for activation next week Monday should he be ready.

