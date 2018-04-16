Rays' Christian Arroyo: Hits minor-league DL
Arroyo was placed on the minor-league disabled list Monday with a calf strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo was hitting just .200/.259/.240 through 27 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham before suffering the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, leaving his return timetable up in the air. He'll be eligible for activation next week Monday should he be ready.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Arroyo: Sent back to minors camp•
-
Rays' Christian Arroyo: Ready for spring training•
-
Rays' Christian Arroyo: Dealt to Rays•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: To be ready for spring training•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Undergoes surgery on hand•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers wrist injury•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...