Arroyo (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays could keep Arroyo in the minors through the All-Star break in order to give him steady at-bats and help him make up for lost time following a three-week absence due to the left oblique strain. The 23-year-old could act as a utility man for the Rays once he's ready to return from the 10-day disabled list.

