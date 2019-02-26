Rays' Christian Arroyo: Knocks homer Tuesday
Arroyo went 1-for-1 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.
Arroyo went deep in his only at-bat Tuesday, jumping on a first-pitch offering from Jay Flaa during the Rays' 10-run eighth inning. The 23-year-old is off to a fine start to spring, going 2-for-3 with a homer, though he's currently on the outside looking in at an Opening Day roster spot.
