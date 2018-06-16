Arroyo was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left oblique strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts Friday and did not play against the Yankees on Saturday, but it's unclear how exactly the injury was sustained. Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) returns from the disabled list to bolster the Rays' infield depth.