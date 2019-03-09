Rays' Christian Arroyo: Moves to minors
The Rays optioned Arroyo to their minor-league camp Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo's demotion from big-league camp comes as a surprise with Matt Duffy (hamstring) uncertain to be ready for Opening Day. The Rays' decision to send Arroyo down may speak to how far he's fallen in the organizational pecking order after he failed to make much of an offensive impact in the majors or at Triple-A Durham during an injury-plagued 2018 campaign. Along with Duffy, Willy Adames, Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle and Yandy Diaz all look like higher-priority option for the Rays on the left side of the infield.
