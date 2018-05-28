Rays' Christian Arroyo: On base four times Sunday
Arroyo went 2-for-2 with a two-run single, a double, two walks and a run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Arroyo continues to capitalize on his occasional opportunities, as he's now 7-for-17 with a double, a triple and three RBI following Sunday's effort. The 22-year-old is seeing only sporadic playing time, but he's reached safely in five of the six games he's seen action.
