Rays' Christian Arroyo: Optioned to Triple-A
Arroyo was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Arroyo will leave the roster just one day after recording a multi-hit game. He could be up and down throughout the season whenever the Rays need a utility infielder. Reliever Hunter Wood takes his place on the roster.
