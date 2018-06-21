Rays' Christian Arroyo: Ramps up physical activity Wednesday
Arroyo (oblique) completed range-of-motion and core stabilization exercises at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Arroyo hit the disabled list on Saturday with a left oblique strain, and this appears to be the first official report of him resuming any type of physical activity. The 23-year-old was slashing a solid .264/.339/.396 across 59 plate appearances prior to his injury, and it's unknown if his DL stay will extend beyond the minimum 10 days.
