Arroyo will start at third base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Athletics.

Arroyo enjoyed a stretch of seven consecutive starts earlier in the month, but he looks like little more than a short-side platoon player at this point. He'll enter the lineup for only the third time in the last seven games, filling in at the hot corner while Yandy Diaz moves over to first base in place of a resting Ji-Man Choi.

