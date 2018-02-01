Rays' Christian Arroyo: Ready for spring training
Arroyo said last week that his surgically repaired left hand has fully healed and acknowledged that he should be ready to go for spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The main prize for the Rays in the blockbuster December deal that sent Evan Longoria to the Giants, Arroyo indicated he was cleared to resume all baseball activities Jan. 9 following a visit with his surgeon. He's already hitting off a tee and should gradually ramp up his workouts after the broken hand he suffered in late October in the Dominican Winter League had left him idle for most of the winter. It was the second time the 22-year-old had broken the hand in less than a year, as he had been hit by a pitch in a July 1 game at Triple-A Sacramento. Arroyo is expected to vie for a starting gig at second or third base during the spring, but seems more likely to open the campaign with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham.
