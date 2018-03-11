The Rays optioned Arroyo to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Arroyo, the primary get for the Rays in the December deal that sent Evan Longoria to the Giants, was unable to win a bench spot with the Tampa Bay after going 7-for-22 at the plate during Grapefruit League play. Since the 22-year-old is better served playing every day in Durham than being limited to utility work with Tampa Bay, Arroyo's demotion doesn't come as a surprise. Arroyo could push Matt Duffy for time at third base or Adeiny Hechavarria for reps at shortstop later this season once the Rays believe he's ready for a full-time role in the big leagues.