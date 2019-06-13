Arroyo was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arroyo received the start at third base Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored, but he will nonetheless head back to Triple-A with Joey Wendle (wrist) returning from the injured list. Overall Arroyo has struggled in the majors this season with a .220/.304/.380 slash line and 18 strikeouts in 57 plate appearances.