Rays' Christian Arroyo: Sent to Triple-A
Arroyo was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's loss to the Athletics, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo received the start at third base Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a run scored, but he will nonetheless head back to Triple-A with Joey Wendle (wrist) returning from the injured list. Overall Arroyo has struggled in the majors this season with a .220/.304/.380 slash line and 18 strikeouts in 57 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...