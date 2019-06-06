Arroyo will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though he's mostly served as a lightly used reserve infielder during his multiple stints with the Rays this season, Arroyo seems to have gained the trust of skipper Kevin Cash over the past week. The 24-year-old will draw a seventh consecutive start Thursday after supplying a .952 OPS over the previous six contests. Until Joey Wendle (wrist) returns from the 10-day injured list, Arroyo looks like he could have a path to at least semi-regular action.