Arroyo (oblique) went 1-for-4 in Triple-A Durham's win over Syracuse on Monday.

Arroyo was activated and then officially optioned back to the Bulls earlier Monday. The versatile prospect slashed .264/.339/.396 over his 59 big-league plate appearances thus far this season, and he'll look to continue laying the foundation for a possible return to the Rays later in the campaign with some strong play in Durham.

