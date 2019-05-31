Rays' Christian Arroyo: Successful in majors return
Arroyo, who was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Twins on Thursday.
Arroyo's second big-league stint of 2019 got off to a strong start after he hit just .214 over a six-game stop with the Rays in April. The 24-year-old had been thriving at Durham, however, slashing .314/.381/.603 over a 33-game sample. Arroyo offers extra depth at the hot corner with Yandy Diaz (hand) still on the injured list, and he could potentially stick after the latter returns if he proves sufficiently productive.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...