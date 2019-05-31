Arroyo, who was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, went 2-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Twins on Thursday.

Arroyo's second big-league stint of 2019 got off to a strong start after he hit just .214 over a six-game stop with the Rays in April. The 24-year-old had been thriving at Durham, however, slashing .314/.381/.603 over a 33-game sample. Arroyo offers extra depth at the hot corner with Yandy Diaz (hand) still on the injured list, and he could potentially stick after the latter returns if he proves sufficiently productive.