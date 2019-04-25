Arroyo was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo will provide infield depth for the Rays with Joey Wendle landing on the shelf due to a fractured right wrist. The 23-year-old infielder appeared in four games for the big club earlier in the season, going 3-for-9 with two RBI and five strikeouts.

