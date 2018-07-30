Rays' Christian Arroyo: Sustains concussion
Arroyo sustained a concussion after getting hit in the head by a pitch while playing for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo has hit .264/.339/.396 in 20 games for the Rays this season. He'll likely miss at least a week with the concussion, though an exact timeline is very hard to predict for that sort of injury.
