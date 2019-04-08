Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a pair of base hits and an RBI in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

Manager Kevin Cash wanted to stock the lineup with more right-handed bats to counter Giants southpaw Drew Pomeranz, so Arroyo picked up his second start for the Rays since being promoted from Triple-A Durham earlier last week. Arroyo was able to capitalize on the opportunity, but it still doesn't appear he'll be in line for steady at-bats while he's up with the big club. Even with the Rays facing another lefty Monday in the White Sox's Carlos Rodon, Arroyo will find himself back on the bench.