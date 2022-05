Mead (illness) has gone 2-for-9 with a walk in his two games for Double-A Montgomery since being reinstated from the affiliate's COVID-19-related injured list Thursday.

Mead missed just under two weeks of action after testing positive for the virus in mid-May. The 21-year-old corner infielder has been a standout performer for Montgomery in 2022, slashing .286/.386/.496 with four home runs and a stolen base.