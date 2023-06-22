Mead (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Thursday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

One of the top hitters in the minors, Mead has not played since April 29 due to a wrist injury after getting hit by a pitch. Given the length of his absence, there may have been a broken bone in his hand/wrist. While Mead could still make his big-league debut this summer, he hadn't gotten off to a great start with Triple-A Durham prior to the injury, slashing .221/.286/.360 with two home runs in 22 games.