Mead went 3-for-5 and scored twice in Monday's 10-2 win against San Francisco.

All three of Mead's hits went for a single, but it was nonetheless a positive performance after he went just 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his first six MLB games. The rookie infielder has posted a .302 batting average over 1,048 career minor-league at-bats, so chances are that it's only a matter of time before he starts hitting in the majors. Monday's effort was a step in that direction, though Mead has yet to pick up his first extra-base hit or RBI, and his playing time hasn't been consistent enough to make him a must-roster player in most redraft fantasy formats.