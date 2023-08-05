Mead made his big-league debut in Friday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. He singled in his lone at-bat.

Recalled earlier in the day, Mead wasted no time collecting his first big-league base knock. He entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning -- perhaps not the dream scenario for a debut, but Mead now has his first hit out of the way and won't have that pressure on him when he makes his first career start, likely Saturday against lefty Tarik Skubal. Widely considered a top prospect in the organization, Mead has hit .291/.379/.453 with three homers and three steals in 46 games with Triple-A Durham this season.