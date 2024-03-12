Mead may have a clearer path to the Opening Day roster due to the injury to Jonny DeLuca (hand), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead may have been blocked from a roster spot with everyone healthy, but with DeLuca likely to be sidelined for the early portions of the regular season, Amed Rosario could see more time in the outfield. That shift would open a spot for a right-handed bench bat along the infield, with Mead fitting the bill. He made a very brief big-league debut in 2023, posting a .253/.326/.349 line across 92 plate appearances.