Mead was recalled Friday from Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead missed all of May and most of June because of a wrist injury, but the 22-year-old top infield prospect had slashed .355/.460/.438 in 113 plate appearances since returning to Durham's active roster. He doesn't offer a ton of immediate counting-stats upside, but Mead is a very polished hitter for his age with the capability of playing either third base or second base for the Rays. He should at least draw starts against lefties as he arrives in the majors for the first time.