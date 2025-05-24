Mead went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at first base and batting eighth, the 24-year-old drove a cutter from lefty Eric Lauer down the left-field line in the fourth inning. Mead only has two homers on the season, but they've come in the last two games, and he has a six-game hitting streak going sandwiched around an eight-game stretch in which he didn't get off the bench, as the Rays faced nothing but right-handed starters. Despite being limited primarily to a short-side platoon role, Mead is finding his rhythm at the plate, and since the beginning of May he's slashing .286/.342/.486 in 38 plate appearances.