Mead is batting .308/.402/.549 with four homers, 10 doubles and a 10:15 BB:K through 25 games for Double-A Montgomery.

Mead entered the season with a reputation as a high-contact, doubles-over-homers hitter (15 long balls and 38 doubles across three levels last year), and that's exactly what he's been so far in 2022. The power production may never be elite, but he's just 21 and has time to grow into more; meanwhile, with his gap-to-gap approach and low strikeout rate, it looks like he'll have a great shot at hitting for average in the majors.