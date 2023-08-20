Mead went 1-for-4 with two walks, two RBI, two runs scored and a double in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Mead stepped into the lineup with lefty Patrick Sandoval on the mound, while Brandon Lowe was out of the lineup. Of Mead's seven starts since being promoted, four have come against southpaws. Though his playing time has been limited, he has at least one hit in each of his last four starts and has scored five runs in that span. Mead has shown the potential to be a productive big leaguer, but for now, he'll need to wait for more consistent playing time.