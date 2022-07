Mead left a game for Triple-A Durham on July 23 with an undisclosed injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He has not been placed on the injured list, so perhaps it is a day-to-day issue. Mead, one of the best hitters in all the minors, is hitting .293/.387/.534 with 13 home runs, a 17.9 K% and a 10.9 BB% in 72 games as a 21-year-old at Double-A and Triple-A.