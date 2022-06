The Rays promoted Mead from Double-A Montgomery to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Australian-born Mead went 1-for-4 in his Durham debut Tuesday after receiving the promotion. A 21-year-old corner infielder, Mead has followed up a breakout 2021 campaign in the minors by slashing .305/.394/.548 with 31 extra-base hits and six stolen bases across 246 plate appearances at Montgomery.