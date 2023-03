Mead was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There was some thought that Mead could make the Rays out of spring training, but instead the top prospect in the system will begin the season all but assuredly in Triple-A Durham. The product of Australia has posted a .918 OPS in his 22 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, and will be one of the first bats called up by Tampa Bay whenever the club is looking for additional offense.