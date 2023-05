Mead is on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Durham after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch April 29 and he could miss four weeks, according to Bulls play-by-play voice Patrick Kinas.

If he misses four weeks, that would have him returning around Memorial Day weekend. It's been a disappointing start to the season for Mead, as he was hitting .221 with two home runs and a 22:9 K:BB in 22 games prior to suffering the injury.