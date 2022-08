Mead was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday due to a right elbow strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead hasn't appeared in a game since July 23, and he's apparently dealing with an elbow issue that's expected to keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. The 21-year-old has appeared in 72 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year and has slashed .293/.387/.534 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 42 runs and seven stolen bases.