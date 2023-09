Mead went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss against the Blue Jays.

Mead hit his first career home run in the seventh inning with a 337-foot liner off Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt. The 22-year-old rookie has struggled to see much playing time during the Rays' playoff push as he's received only five starts and 21 plate appearances since being recalled Sept. 12. Mead is slashing .281/.359/.421 in 64 big-league plate appearances.