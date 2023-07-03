Mead (wrist) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list Thursday and went 5-for-9 with two doubles, one triple, two walks, four runs and two RBI in his first two games back with the affiliate.

Mead ended up missing two months with the wrist injury, which he suffered when he was hit by a pitch April 29. The prolonged absence likely means that Mead's big-league debut isn't imminent, though the 22-year-old didn't help his case for a promotion by posting a modest .646 OPS in 22 games prior to being shelved with the injury. The fact that Mead has turned in a pair of strong hitting performances since being activated is at least a promising early sign that his power hasn't been compromised by the recent wrist injury.