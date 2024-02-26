Mead may lose out on a roster spot to begin the season after the Rays signed Amed Rosario, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mead was expected to have a strong chance to make the Opening Day roster as a backup at second and third base. However, Rosario is also a versatile infielder and right-handed batter, and this fits a similar projected role as Mead. Positively, manager Kevin Cash has praised Mead for the progress he's made with the glove, which could open up opportunity later in the season -- if not immediately.